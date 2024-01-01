Alex McCord

First, I was an actor for 10 years. Along the way I picked up a great husband & had two boys (7 and 9) whom I adore ... Quit acting for Victoria's Secret corporate, then randomly entered reality television.  Real Housewives of New York CityBethenny Ever AfterVH1's Couples Therapy ... all that stuff. Wrote a book, Little Kids, Big City and now I am a TV host, writer and make kitchen gadgets, while chasing my family around Brooklyn! I joined the Café Mom world via Coffee Shop Confessions and love it!

