Amelia Mularz

If she were a Real Housewife, she'd be a NeNe. Okay, fine ... maybe more of a Jacqueline. Practically raised on reality TV, Amelia is a freelance writer who lives in New York and loves to write about entertainment, as well as fashion and beauty. The closest she's ever come to appearing on TV herself? She once sat in the audience of The Tyra Show, but she was called out during an intermission because her ‘shocked-audience-member expression' was not big enough. She's worked for Maxim, New York Daily News, New York magazine, and The Knot.