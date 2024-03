I am an Oahu-based author and founder of Paradise Writing, which provides professional and personal writing services on demand. I am also raising six children in a multicultural, blended family and I write about their adventures, great and small, in the Adventures of Amarys and Indigo series of early readers. I am currently pursuing my MFA in creative non-fiction, and when not reading, writing, or mothering … nevermind. I am always reading, writing, or mothering.