Amy Jo Jones heads to an office each morning, but considers her real job to be working and playing along the shores of Lake Michigan with her husband, two sons and her big, bad poodle. She writes about it all on her personal blog, Binkytowne. You can also find her reviewing products at the parenting review website, The Full Mommy. Don't let the fact that she is one of the authors in the anthology Sleep Is for the Weak: The Best of the Mommybloggers Including Amalah, Finslippy, Fussy, Woulda Coulda Shoulda, Mom-101, and More! fool you. She would love nothing more than a nap.

What Parents Should Know About Birthmarks

Published Mar 4, 2022
