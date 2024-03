Amy Corbett Storch, better known on the Interwebs as Amalah, has been blogging since 2003 and mothering since 2005. She now does both jobs full-time right outside of Washington, DC. Her four-year-old son has Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), developmental dyspraxia, expressive language delays and synesthesia. Her one-year-old has something in his mouth that he found on the floor.