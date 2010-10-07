Annie Krasnow

Annie Krasnow

Born and raised in New Jersey, I'm now in love with my life in California. I have worked on talk shows, children shows and even some porn -- behind the scenes only, of course. I work on entertainment news websites for my day job, but once got a taste of blogging for a mom site and had to come back.

I love all the Real Housewives, Mad Men and Dexter to name a few, but chances are if you've seen it, so have I. I live with my husband, Jason, my 3-year-old daughter Chloe and I can't wait to meet my unborn son who is due to arrive this November.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PARENTING NEWSPREGNANCY
sex statues
Parenting News

Pregnancy Porn: Should We Be Flattered?

Pregnancy Porn: Should We Be Flattered?

Pregnancy Porn: Should We Be Flattered?

Published Oct 7, 2010
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.