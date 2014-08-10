Beth Feldman

I'm the founder of RoleMommy.com, a blog for working parents that I started in 2005 when I was juggling a career as a TV Network publicity executive along with new motherhood. I left CBS in 2007 to launch my own PR agency and since that time, my kids have grown up. These days, they rely on me most for money, carpools and food. When I'm not taking Jazzercise, trying out a new diet, or embarrassing my kids by singing in my car, I can be found taking morning walks with my husband and our overly energetic puppy.