Beth Feldman

Beth Feldman

I'm the founder of RoleMommy.com, a blog for working parents that I started in 2005 when I was juggling a career as a TV Network publicity executive along with new motherhood.  I left CBS in 2007 to launch my own PR agency and since that time, my kids have grown up. These days, they rely on me most for money, carpools and food. When I'm not taking Jazzercise, trying out a new diet, or embarrassing my kids by singing in my car, I can be found taking morning walks with my husband and our overly energetic puppy.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
RELATIONSHIPSHEALTH
loving couple sitting together
Relationships

Is Saying 'I Love You' Every Day Really Necessary for a Happy Marriage?

Is Saying 'I Love You' Every Day Really Necessary for a Happy Marriage?

Is Saying 'I Love You' Every Day Really Necessary for a Happy Marriage?

Published Aug 10, 2014
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.