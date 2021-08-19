(she/her) Bethany Cunha is a Baltimore area teacher, mother and writer who was born with a uterine birth defect and severe endometriosis that led to seven miscarriages. She has been featured on podcasts like “Beat Infertility” and “Your Fertility Hub.” Her writing has been seen in The Baltimore Sun, HerStry, Sad Girls Club Lit, and in Cheryl Strayed’s show, “Dear Sugar.” She loves animals, strong coffee and has an affinity for the Florida Keys but can’t convince her husband to move there. She can be found on Twitter at @CunhaBethany.