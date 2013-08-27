Brian Farnham

I'm a writer, editor, and digital-content type guy living in NYC. On the work front, I was editor-in-chief of Time Out New York magazine, and spent six metrosexual years as an editor at Details magazine. I was also the founding editor-in-chief of Patch.com, which you may or may not use to see who recently got arrested in your hometown.

I'm also the father of a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. My wife is a pediatrician and she's pregnant with twin boys. If you want one, please email me.