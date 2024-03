Carolyn “CiCi” Van Tine is an experienced divorce and family law advisor and litigator at Boston law firm Davis Malm. CiCi’s practice is dedicated to all aspects of family law matters, including divorce, separation, custody, parenting plans, child support, alimony, asset division, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, parental relocation, paternity, modification, probate litigation, restraining orders and grandparents’ rights. She can be reached via email at cvantine@davismalm.com.