Catherine Crawford

I'm a writer living in Brooklyn with my husband, two daughters, one bird named Marvin, and a tank of snails. I've written regularly for Babble and What They Play, contributed essays about my very large family for two recent anthologies, What I Would Tell Her and Be Thrifty, and edited the book If You Really Want to Hear About It: Writers on J.D. Salinger and His Work. I love dancing around my living room to The Pogues and/or Max Raabe (with or without my kids), sleeping through the night, attending dinner parties, and a good bourbon.