Chris Cate is a three-time parent (ages 8,5,3), all-time minivan driver, and no-time sleeper. He’s the author of The ParentNormal Crash Course and hosts the ParentNormal Comedy Podcast in an effort to help parents laugh when they want to cry. Meanwhile, his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts have been featured on nearly every ‘funniest parent’ list online. Learn more about Chris at ParentNormal.com.