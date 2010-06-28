Christine Coppa

Hi, I'm Jack Domenic's (single) mom -- he's two! I'm the author of the Target Breakout Book Rattled! (Broadway Books, 2009) and the founding blogger of Glamour magazine's Storked! blog. When I found out I was pregnant and my boyfriend bailed, I traded NYC living for the NJ burbs. I drive a Jeep now, have mom friends and can make pasta 1000 different ways. When The New York Times gave my book a favorable review on Father's Day 2009, I did a vindication dance in the mirror with my son on my hip.