Celeb designer & TV personality Courtney Cachet has logged over 1,000 on-air appearances worldwide. Maybe you’ve seen her stylish ideas in Elle DECOR, Vogue Italia or on NBC, where she often appears on the hit show, Open House NYC. In addition to being a sought after designer in the U.S and Europe, Courtney regularly contributes to publications about style, design and luxury travel. Courtney, her husband Aaron, and their two children, Brooke and Ford, divide their time between NYC and Miami.