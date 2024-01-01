David Serchuk

I'm a dad, husband and writer. We moved to Louisville, Ky. in 2010 from NYC. I'm a past editor at Forbes.com, reporter for Forbes magazine, and have written for NPR, New York, CNBC.com, the New York Post, and many other places. Personal highlights include getting married, becoming a dad, and buying a house. (Of the three the house was the most unlikely.) Professional highlights include getting to speak to some of my heroes like: Ray Bradberry, Harlan Ellison, and P.J. O'Rourke. Oh, this past summer I caught an 18 lb. shark while fishing. I put it back. It swam away.