Deborah Jelin Newmyer

I've been a Film and Television Producer living in LA for over three decades -- involved in projects including The Goonies, The Color Purple, ER, Bridges of Madison County, Schindler’s List, and recently NBC’s The Sing-Off and The Good Lie. I’ve had many valued jobs and an equally rewarding career raising four thoughtful children, the last decade as a widowed, single mom. Recently, I wrote Moms for Hire: 8 Steps to Kickstart Your Next Career, dedicated to millions of smart, capable moms who want to boost their Occupational Happiness.