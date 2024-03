Hi, I'm Eden and I've spent my entire adult life working with words. I've been a magazine editor, a bookseller, a copyeditor of legal reference books, and I currently work in a library where I shelve, mend CD cases, listen skeptically to people who want their fines waived, and keep an eye on how many times my book has been checked out. I've blogged at Fussy since 2001, and I live with my family in Southern California.