Emily Abbott is the CEO and Founder of The Brain PossibleⓇ. She was inspired to create the website during her family’s journey to find treatment and support while caring for their infant son Carter’s brain injury. Emily is the Director of Creative Design for Abbott Properties, a real estate development company with properties throughout the midwest and the southeastern United States. Emily grew up in central New Jersey and studied art at Hollins College and Pace University. While managing the lives of her four wonderful and energetic children has put her painting hobby on the backburner, she continues to pursue her creative passions through directing the brand vision of Abbott Properties and the ongoing development of The Brain Possible. She, her husband Matthew, and their children make their home in Austin, Texas, where they enjoy family hikes and mountain biking.