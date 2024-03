After finding myself in the unemployment line for the second time in two years, I started a blog in 2009 as a way to showcase my writing so I could get a "real job." I soon discovered that life behind a keyboard beats a corner window office any day of the week. When I'm not writing, blogging, vlogging, or consulting in the social media space, I try to do good in the world, in my neighborhood, and in my family of one kid, one husband, one dog, two cats, and a fish.