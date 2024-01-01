Jaclyn Roth

I am a working mom that loves having a child but hates being a parent.

I consider myself smart and funny. When my comic sensibility is called into question I just laugh -- because like I said -- I'm funny.

I have a girlfriend (as in a gay one) and we have been together for almost eight years. I refuse to call her my "partner" as we are not in business together, nor do we fight crime.

I carried our daughter. My girlfriend is going to carry our next child. How badly do all of you women out there wish you were gay right now? Like I said -- told you I was smart.