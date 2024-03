This Jersey tomato of a gal graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey and went on to work in New York regional theatre. She memorably tickled audiences and broke hearts off-Broadway in Halley Feiffer's pitch-black play How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater). Jen married her college sweetheart, and now lives in the woods of NJ with him and their very excited dog.