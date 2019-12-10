Jennifer Borget

On the air, I'm a freelance news reporter and anchor. Off the air, I'm a wife and mother documenting my life in extraordinary ways, through word, pictures and video. Storytelling is my passion and I love inspiring others to leave a legacy for their families. My work has been featured on the Today Show, recognized by Blogher, and read by millions around the world.

When I'm not on the news or writing you'll probably catch me hiding in a corner with a novel, sneaking pictures of my kids, or rambling on my blog Baby Making Machine.