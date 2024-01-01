Jennifer L. Nelson

I've struggled with obesity since childhood, but three years ago I took a hard look at my 250+ pound body and decided it was time to make a change. Now 90 pounds lighter, I'm obsessed with superfoods, running, and experimenting with workouts from fitness magazines. When I'm not poring over nutrition labels or attempting to tone my triceps, I'm writing for magazines like NJ Monthly, Parent & Child, and NJ Family. I work the 5:30 a.m. shift at my local YMCA -- where I draw inspiration from fellow gym rats -- and blog about my weight loss journey at thefinalforty.com.