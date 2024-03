Jenny Block is an author and writer with three books to her name, including O Wow: Discovering Your Ultimate Orgasm, and a long list of high-profile sites publications for whom she writes from Huffington Post to Playboy to The Daily Meal. She writes about a variety of topics including love, sex, relationships, travel, food, and the arts. Jenny holds both her BA and her MA in English from Virginia Commonwealth University and taught college composition for nearly 10 years.