Jessica Sick

I'm an editor and writer who, despite living in Miami most of my life, doesn't enjoy long walks on the beach. After stints at sites like DailyCandy and NBC, my husband and I packed up all our stuff, including two cats, and moved to New York, where -- thanks to much smaller living quarters -- we promptly had to get rid of most said stuff (the cats got to stay). On a typical weekend, I'm watching bad reality TV, shopping for midcentury vintage furniture I can't fit into aforementioned small living quarters, and spreading Nutella on anything I can find (not including the cats).