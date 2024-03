I'm a writer, photographer, content creator, and human maker. I write about the funny, and the real parts of life. I'm a recovering perfectionist. I. Am. Tired. I used to want to be the next Katie Couric, and I'm pretty sure my 25-year-old self would scoff at what I do for a living now. That's okay. I tell my 25-year-old self to shut up and mind her own business all the time.