Jodi Meltzer

Jodi Meltzer

I'm a former television reporter who has interviewed everyone from Hillary Clinton to Van Halen. Sometimes you can catch me on Flix screaming obscenities in the cinematic triumph Southie at 2:00 a.m. I transitioned to Mommy Dish blogger when my kids swallowed me whole. I escape their grips with bold coffee, inappropriate humor, overspending, guacamole, group texts with my college BFFs, and the '80s on 8. I Google too much and run too little. But I'm always up for an impromptu dance party in my living room.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PREGNANCYELEMENTARY SCHOOL KIDBABYBEING A MOMTODDLERS AND PRESCHOOLERSTWEENS AND TEENSCELEBRITY MOMSHEALTHFOOD AND CELEBRATIONS
woman holding stomach
Pregnancy

First Period After Baby: What to Expect

First Period After Baby: What to Expect

First Period After Baby: What to Expect

Published Apr 16, 2018
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.