I write about entertainment, science, business, beauty, and popular culture for a wide variety of publications, including The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Prevention, AARP, and National Geographic. As a book reviewer, I write the column “Help Desk” in The New York Times Book Review as well as reviews regularly for People. My new book, To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and the Kindness of Machines was inspired by my son’s relationship with Siri.