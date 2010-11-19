Julie Anderson

She's the slightly frazzled, middle-aged mom of three kids and two neurotic dogs who fancies herself a writer. She made up theChubby Mommy Running Club blog many years ago out of thin air, where she connects with and encourages people, tells little jokes, and complains about her hair. She runs sometimes, preferably outside, when it's about 72 degrees with a few scattered clouds, and she's not too tired, crabby, stressed-out or in the middle of a nervous breakdown. Her mantra? "Try Not Cry!" because "Just Do It!" seems so demanding.