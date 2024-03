(she/her) Kandice Confer is a short bisexual introverted content writer, who's also a wife and mother of two daughters. When she's not working or writing, you can find her spending quality time with her family. You can read more of her writing on Adoption.com, Adoption.org, and Adopting.org, and you can also read more of her work on Medium (kandice229.medium.com) and Twitter (@1229Starshine).