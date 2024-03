I'm Kat, also known as Mama Kat to anyone who's been blogging with me back before it was cool to use your real whole name online. I'm a wife and mother to three, I've operated a home daycare for ten years now and I found an outlet for my crazy days with the kids when I started my blog, Mama's Losin' It. I spend my weekends embarrassing myself on YouTube, watching reality TV and chasing children down our hallway. In a happy way. Usually.