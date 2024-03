Kathy Buccio is a TV Host, Lifestyle Expert, and Producer with over 20 years of television experience. You can currently see her as an on-camera expert and contributor for outlets like The Today Show, Sherri, Telemundo Un Nuevo Dia, Acceso Total, NBC 6 in the Mix, NY PIX 11, NBC Boston’s The Hub Today, and various ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX stations across the U.S.