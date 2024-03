After experiencing the addiction journey with my daughter Brittany, I became a family recovery coach, addictions recovery coach, and interventionist in order to help guide others through family recovery. Brittany and I co-founded A Mother’s Addiction Journey, where we dig deep about our journey. I am the Exec. VP of the nonprofit FAN - Families Against Narcotics and a national speaker-author on addiction. I live with my husband John and our youngest daughter Brooke in Macomb, MI.