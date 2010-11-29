Kelli Best-Oliver

I'm a former teacher who is currently working on a doctorate in education while starting an urban charter school slated to open in August 2011. However, I'm also a food nerd who loves slow food and conviviality. I work part-time in a kitchen shop that teaches cooking classes and spend my free time growing food in my St Louis yard. If you doubt my street cred, check my deep-freeze, where you'll find a frozen pig's head. When I'm not in a kitchen, I'm reading, writing all over the interwebs, going to rock shows, sitting on my porch, or bumming around St Louis.