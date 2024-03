I’m a health editor and journalist based in New York City and the author of the new children’s book, Malty the Blue Tiger (Marita la tigresita azul). When I’m not writing about the latest health and nutrition research or dreaming up little blue tigers, you can find me trying a new recipe, running through one of NYC’s many beautiful parks, or FaceTiming with my family and fluffy Bichon Frise, who live in sunny California and Arizona.