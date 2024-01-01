Born a sexy double Scorpio, Astrosexologist Extraordinaire Kiki T.'s columns have appeared throughout the world, in print and online, at Playgirl, Jane, Page Six Magazine, Teen Vogue, Twist, Scarlet UK, TheFrisky.com, and MyLifetime.com. Kiki has also appeared on The Tyra Show, The Mike and Juliet Show, and The Ed Lover Morning Show.

Her pride and joy is her astral opus: The Celestial Sexpot's Handbook, which reveals all of Kiki's devilish observations and offers 20 comprehensive pages on each of the male zodiac players. Currently, Kiki lives in NYC and enjoys a charmed life.