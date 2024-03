I'm an author, storyteller, writing coach and mom. My work has appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, The Guardian, Salon, The Frisky and Seleni.com. When I'm not standing in my living room trying to remember what I was going to do or say next or readjusting my 4-year-old son's socks because the seams aren't quite right, I'm helping adults navigate their lives on the page and guiding teenagers through the college essay process.