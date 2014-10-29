Kimberly Dawn Neumann

Kimberly Dawn Neumann

Playfully called the "Carrie Bradshaw of Broadway" since I’m a professional dancer/singer/actress and multi-published writer, my two books are The Real Reasons Men Commit and Sex Comes First(which means my dates either run scared or buy me shots)! My work has also appeared in the likes of Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Health, Women's Health, Redbook, and online! Oh, and as a top NYC fitness guru, I can whip you into shape before/after we’ve had too many cocktails.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
HEALTHRELATIONSHIPS
woman with barbell in kitchen, kitchen workouts
Health

7 Kitchen Workout Moves You Can Do While Cooking Dinner! (PHOTOS)

7 Kitchen Workout Moves You Can Do While Cooking Dinner! (PHOTOS)

7 Kitchen Workout Moves You Can Do While Cooking Dinner! (PHOTOS)

Published Oct 29, 2014
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.