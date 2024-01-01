Kimberly Seals Allers is an award-winning journalist, author of The Mocha Manual series of books, and founder of MochaManual.com, a parenting and lifestyle destination. A leading voice on the African American mommy experience, Kimberly is a former writer at Fortune and senior editor at Essence, who blogs for MomLogic.com, BabyCenter.com and is the pregnancy editor at LifetimeMoms.com. A divorced mom of two, she lives on Long Island, N.Y. where she can usually be found riding bikes with her kids, making people laugh with her witty takes on life and sleeping with her laptop.