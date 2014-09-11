Kristen Howerton

Kristen is a psychotherapist and mom of four children within four years via birth and adoption. She has been blogging at Rage Against the Minivan as a coping skill since 2006. There you might find musings about the impact of the skinny jean on Kristen's self-esteem, her tendency to spill food on her laptop, and her inappropriate crush on Jon Stewart.

In the spring of 2010, Kristen lost her long and passionate battle against the minivan. It now sits in her driveway covered in crushed cheerios and remnants of her self-esteem.