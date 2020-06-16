Laura Wattenberg

Laura Wattenberg

I'm the creator of BabyNameWizard.com and the author of the Baby Name Wizard guidebooks. My philosophy is that every name tells a story. Our names reflect history and culture, family and fashion, faith and dreams -- so it's no surprise we put so much effort into choosing them!

I'm on an endless quest to piece together each name's unique story and help guide parents to the perfect name. If you see a woman in a Boston-area cafe poring over graphs of baby name data, that would be me. Stop and say hello!

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
PREGNANCY
divine baby names
Pregnancy

30 Heavenly Baby Girl Names for Little Angels

30 Heavenly Baby Girl Names for Little Angels

30 Heavenly Baby Girl Names for Little Angels

Published Jun 16, 2020
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.