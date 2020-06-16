Laura Wattenberg

I'm the creator of BabyNameWizard.com and the author of the Baby Name Wizard guidebooks. My philosophy is that every name tells a story. Our names reflect history and culture, family and fashion, faith and dreams -- so it's no surprise we put so much effort into choosing them!

I'm on an endless quest to piece together each name's unique story and help guide parents to the perfect name. If you see a woman in a Boston-area cafe poring over graphs of baby name data, that would be me. Stop and say hello!