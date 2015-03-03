Laurie Sue Brockway

My first journalism job, at 20, was advice columnist for a local newspaper. I've been writing about love, romance, sex, marriage, weddings, families, health, psychology, and pop culture ever since. Along the way I've penned a few books, married my soul mate, and raised an amazing son. My not-so-secret passion (and slightly guilty pleasure) is romance books and movies with happy endings. In fact, I am a fan of all love stories, including real ones. When I am not writing, I am helping couples say 'I Do," as a wedding officiant.