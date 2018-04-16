Lindsay Ferrier

Once upon a time, I was a television anchor with a closet stuffed full of designer gear. But when I became a mom, my new uniform consisted of cheap blue jeans and disposable t-shirts.

A few years spent in the mother 'hood and I was ready to claw my way out or die trying -- that's how "She's Still Got It" was born. I believe moms can be pretty, stylish, and on trend. Even on a ridiculously meager budget. Even in the car rider pick-up line.

You've still got it, Mama. And I'd love to help you figure out exactly how to show it off.

Have style questions? Email me at suburban.turmoil@yahoo.com!