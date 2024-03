Lori Tipton is a writer and bartender who, although born and raised in New Orleans, has a penchant for mispronouncing French words. She divides her time between co-parenting her son with his three fathers, exposing her vulnerabilities through her blog and staged plays, practicing yoga, taking too many photographs, memorizing cocktail recipes, dancing, scheming, drinking & dreaming. Sure, she will gladly make you a Sazerac. Find more of Lori at her blog, slutsunlimited.wordpress.com.