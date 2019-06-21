Marc Marcuse

Marc Marcuse

Freelancer

Marc Marcuse is a writer, co-parenting consultant, and single father based in Los Angeles. Half the time he’s with his daughter, the other half he’s cleaning up the house for when she comes back. In his spare time he likes theme parks, flea markets, reality TV, and wishing he actually had any spare time. He loves his daughter more than anything else in the world, including Toffifay. He’s also the proud owner of the only Y chromosome contributing to the CafeMom website.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
RELATIONSHIPSBEING A MOM
Dad and daughter
Relationships

This Is What Split Custody Is Really Like, According to One Single Dad

This Is What Split Custody Is Really Like, According to One Single Dad

This Is What Split Custody Is Really Like, According to One Single Dad

Published Jun 21, 2019
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.