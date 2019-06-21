Marc Marcuse is a writer, co-parenting consultant, and single father based in Los Angeles. Half the time he’s with his daughter, the other half he’s cleaning up the house for when she comes back. In his spare time he likes theme parks, flea markets, reality TV, and wishing he actually had any spare time. He loves his daughter more than anything else in the world, including Toffifay. He’s also the proud owner of the only Y chromosome contributing to the CafeMom website.