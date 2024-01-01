Marcia Cole is a leading authority on beauty and style. An accomplished editor and writer, her articles about beauty have appeared in Elle, Essence, Day Spa and The New York Times. She has provided media commentaries about entertainment and fashion for Biography, TVOne and The Daily News. As the go-to person for best new places to eat, shop and get your hair done, she can be routinely found knee-deep testing beauty products for the readers of AMBERmag.com, where she is the Editorial Director.