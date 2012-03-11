Marj Hatzell

Marj Hatzell

Marj Hatzell isn't a writer but she plays one on TV. She's a Domestic Engineer, Total Babe, and SAHM of two boys with Autism.  Marj was a band geek (she played the flute*, and one time, at band camp*) and prefers dogs to people, which means she has STELLAR social skills. She can be bribed to do anything with potatoes and/or bacon. Marj goes to eleven. Also? 42. You can find her at her non-paying day job, the wildly unsuccessful blog  The Domestic Goddess, at Twitter, and on Facebook and at her not-so-new and just-as-unsucessful blog, The Crazy Dog Lady.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
BEING A MOM
featured-img-of-post-134276
Being a Mom

Why I Won't Allow My Son to Use His Disability as an Excuse

Why I Won't Allow My Son to Use His Disability as an Excuse

Why I Won't Allow My Son to Use His Disability as an Excuse

Published Mar 11, 2012
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.