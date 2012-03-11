Marj Hatzell isn't a writer but she plays one on TV. She's a Domestic Engineer, Total Babe, and SAHM of two boys with Autism. Marj was a band geek (she played the flute*, and one time, at band camp*) and prefers dogs to people, which means she has STELLAR social skills. She can be bribed to do anything with potatoes and/or bacon. Marj goes to eleven. Also? 42. You can find her at her non-paying day job, the wildly unsuccessful blog The Domestic Goddess, at Twitter, and on Facebook and at her not-so-new and just-as-unsucessful blog, The Crazy Dog Lady.