Meredith Franco Meyers has written for Fit Pregnancy, Momtastic, Ladies' Home Journal, American Baby, The Bump, SELF, Parents.com, and more. She is a contributing editor for EuroCheapo.com and is on the faculty at Gotham Writers' Workshop. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two girls (ages 6 and 3). Follow her on her blog, Stay-at-Home Writer, or via Twitter.