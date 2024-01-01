Miss Isabella

I live in New Jersey with my mom, dad, and kitty, Jackson. I'm a dancer and love taking piano lessons with my great teacher, Mrs. Klock. I just turned 11 and am enjoying being in middle school! I love going on big trips on the plane. One of my favorite trips is when I went to Australia! It was a marvelous experience! My favorite part is when I went to the Australia Zoo and got to pet a kangaroo and hold a koala -- it felt like a teddy bear! The best part of my life is my kitty, friends, family, sweets, cooking, baking, and activities -- any activity!