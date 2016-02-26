Rachel Denbow

Rachel Denbow

Writer

I am a freelance DIY and lifestyle blogger that writes eCourses and regularly contributes to A Beautiful Mess as well as my own blog, Smile and Wave. My husband and I are raising our three little darlings in Springfield, MO after a stint in the Army that had us up in the Rocky Mountains for three years. I pretend to know a thing or two about sewing, weaving, art journaling, thrifting, decorating, and making everyday life a little more beautiful. I have a soft spot for large house plants and regularly threaten to cut bangs.

VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
HOME AND FAMILYBEAUTY AND STYLE
kids room DIY projects
Home and Family

12 Fun Kids' Room DIYs to Refresh Your Child's Space

12 Fun Kids' Room DIYs to Refresh Your Child's Space

12 Fun Kids' Room DIYs to Refresh Your Child's Space

Published Feb 26, 2016
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.